15-year-old Painesville City girl dies in Henderson, Nev. after going missing in late November

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville Police Department on Saturday announced the death of 15-year-old Kathryn McGuire, who was reported missing on Nov. 26.
McGuire died on Dec. 8 at Dignity Health Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nev.
19 News previously reported on McGuire’s disappearance. Police said it was believed Haylie Vance, 15, and McGuire ran away together.
Vance was found safe and detained by Long Beach California police on Dec. 4. Vance told police she, McGuire and 19-year-old Aaron Larkin voluntarily left Ohio to go to California.
Vance told police the group spent six days together in California. McGuire and Larkin were together in Henderson, police confirmed.
Larkin is currently in Henderson Police Department custody pending an investigation, police said.
The Painesville Police Department, Henderson Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Long Beach California Police Department and multiple other Northeast Ohio police departments assisted in this investigation.
Painesville Police Department’s investigation continues.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.
