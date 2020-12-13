Cleveland Police: 17-year-old boy shot; 2 teens arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers are arrested after a 17-year-old boy was shot, Cleveland Police said.
The ages of the teens arrested: A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Police said the 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
All injured parties were treated at MetroHealth Hospital.
The incident happened at the 6410 block of Fullerton Avenue shortly before 1:30 on Dec. 11.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.