Cleveland Police: 17-year-old boy shot; 2 teens arrested
By Simon Hannig | December 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 4:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers are arrested after a 17-year-old boy was shot, Cleveland Police said.

The ages of the teens arrested: A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Police said the 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

All injured parties were treated at MetroHealth Hospital.

The incident happened at the 6410 block of Fullerton Avenue shortly before 1:30 on Dec. 11.

