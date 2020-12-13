1 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into house party, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man has died after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, and one more is injured after shots fired into a house party, Cleveland Police said.
Police said the incident occurred on Dec. 7, and the victim passed away on Dec. 9.
A 23-year-old woman is injured with gunshot wounds to the leg.
Officers responded to 17200 Grovedwood for shots fired and for two people shot on Dec. 7 at 11:30 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, the victims were located inside of the house at the location. The injured victims were taken to University Hospitals by EMS.
Police said on the scene, it was learned the victims were gathered at the house for a small party when unknown person(s) fired shots into the house, striking the victims.
This matter was originally investigated as a felonious assault, police said. The victim then passed away at the hospital on Dec. 9.
There were seven other victims involved, but none are injured.
Members of the Homicide Unit have now taken over this investigation. No arrests have been made.
