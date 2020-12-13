3 killed, 5 seriously hurt in a Portage County crash, OSHP says

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three are killed and five are seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Shalersville Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Ravenna troopers responded to the scene where they saw a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado off to the East side of Peck Road. They responded to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said eight people were inside the vehicle. The vehicle had reportedly hit a tree and was severely damaged.
Five people were taken to a nearby hospital and with reportedly serious injuries, authorities said.
No other information is known at this time.
