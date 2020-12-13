Ohio reports single-day spike of 15 COVID-19 deaths and 9,266 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 7,492 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 562,727 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The 24-hour increase of 9,266 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 15 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 46,736 total cases and 569 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 31,973 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 5,171 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.