Okoro shines in preseason debut

With the game tied at 104 and Indiana with the possession of the ball, the game was primed to go the Pacers way. Then Okoro stepped up. Indian’s T.J. McConnell missed a go-ahead shot in the final seconds with a pesky Okoro guarding him. When Damyean Dotson grabbed the rebound Okoro bolted down the floor. Dotson found him streaking to the basket where Okoro would lay in the game winning shot with .03 seconds remaining. He was fouled and hit the free throw to seal the win, 107-104 for the Cavaliers.