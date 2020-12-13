Okoro shines in preseason debut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a slow start, Isaac Okoro heated up. The rookie out of Auburn had only two points when the fourth quarter started. He’d finish with 18, the game winning shot and a critical defensive stop.
With the game tied at 104 and Indiana with the possession of the ball, the game was primed to go the Pacers way. Then Okoro stepped up. Indian’s T.J. McConnell missed a go-ahead shot in the final seconds with a pesky Okoro guarding him. When Damyean Dotson grabbed the rebound Okoro bolted down the floor. Dotson found him streaking to the basket where Okoro would lay in the game winning shot with .03 seconds remaining. He was fouled and hit the free throw to seal the win, 107-104 for the Cavaliers.
Cedi Osman scored a game-high 23, but it was Okoro that stole the show.
Darius Garland put in 14 points for the Cavaliers and looked improved over his rookie year.
Collin Sexton (ankle) and Kevin Porter, Jr. (personal reasons) did not play.
