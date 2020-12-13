Teachers in East Cleveland say they’re being denied longevity pay they’re owed

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some local teachers tell 19 News they are not being paid what they’re owed, and they are prepared to take legal action if necessary.
The East Cleveland Teacher’s Association says they were not given longevity pay that was negotiated as part of their current contract.
According to the teacher’s union the CEO of the East Cleveland City School District, Dr. Henry Pettigrew, II sent an email to the union two days before the money was to be paid saying they would not receive the money.
Irene Spraggins who is Vice-President of the East Cleveland Education Association and the Crisis Chair says, “I mean the teachers are very disappointed that just two days before pay we’re notified that we’re not going to receive this money.”
Spraggins says about 75 long-time teachers in the district were upset because they’ve already earned that money, and it’s a part of their salary specifically spelled out in their contract.
“The reason is because we’re in negotiations. So, I’m not sure what kind of reason that is because while we’re negotiating our current contract stands valid until a new contract is ratified and voted on by our members,” Spraggins said.
The union says longevity pay is important to long-time teachers who have reached the top of the scale on salary, and many count on it for their Christmas or holiday cash. “It’s part of our salary compensation and you know it is money earned by teachers who have dedicated their careers to the children of East Cleveland the families of East Cleveland. So we will take any legal actions that we need to in order to pursue this. It will be a lengthy process – but we will go that route for our members,” Spraggins tells 19 News.
The East Cleveland Education Association and the district’s administration are currently negotiating a new contract with a federal mediator.
The CEO of the District could not be reached for comment.
