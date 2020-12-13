Teachers in East Cleveland say they’re being denied longevity pay they’re owed

The union says longevity pay is important to long-time teachers who have reached the top of the scale on salary, and many count on it for their Christmas or holiday cash. “It’s part of our salary compensation and you know it is money earned by teachers who have dedicated their careers to the children of East Cleveland the families of East Cleveland. So we will take any legal actions that we need to in order to pursue this. It will be a lengthy process – but we will go that route for our members,” Spraggins tells 19 News.