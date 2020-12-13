Three Ohio bars cited by OIU for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) - Three bars are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations this week.
44 Sharp in Atwater was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found unmasked employees in the business upon their 10:25 p.m. arrival, a release said
West 6th Street Partners Inc. operating as Velvet Dog in Cleveland was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents witnessed a lack of social distancing when they arrived around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to an OIU release.
The release said every seat at the bar was filled, and customers were moving freely around the bar with drinks in hand.
Line Star Enterprises LLC. operating as Planet Rock in Mansfield was issued a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, according to a release.
OIU agents found unmasked employees and customers upon visiting the business around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, a release said.
A release said agents saw 11 people drinking alcohol.
Planet Rock was cited for the same reasons on Sept. 22 and Oct. 30, the release said.
The release said these three cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The bars may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.