Tractor-trailers crowd street outside Broadway Avenue USPS Postal Office; Drivers frustrated with delay

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been several reports this week about tractor-trailers, also known as semi-trucks, outside the U. S. Postal Office on Broadway Ave.
Aside from the obvious package concerns, there’s now concerns about the road being hard to pass with all these trucks outside.
Attaullah Khan is one of the drivers that have been waiting outside the post office in the cold weather.
He wants to make sure he gets to unload the many packages he has in his semi-truck.
He said some of the packages may need to get delivered before or on Christmas Day.
“I see my phone to see if they’ll [USPS] call me, and they don’t call me. When I go inside and ask, ‘What’s going on?’ he says, ‘Three trucks in front of you,’” said Khan.
We asked him where he is staying for the time being, and he told 19 News he’s been sleeping in the truck for the past 2 days.
“The whole night,” Khan said. “Today is my third day [waiting] and I don’t sleep.”
Other drivers we spoke with off camera said they have been waiting for about 16 hours as of Sunday morning.
19 News also reached out to USPS to see why this might be happening.
A spokeswoman said they are respectfully declining an interview.
In the end, after a lot of back and forth, Khan was finally able to unload his truck after two and half days of waiting.
