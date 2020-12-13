Tri-C hosting free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Dec. 14-18

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Community College is teaming up with Care Alliance Health Center to provide four days of free COVID-19 testing with drive-thrus at two Tri-C campuses.
Tri-C students, staff, and area residents will be offered a free COVID-19 test regardless of their symptoms, insurance status, or ability to pay.
Free testing will take place at the Metropolitan Campus in Cleveland on Monday, Dec. 14; Wednesday, Dec. 16; and Friday, Dec. 18.
The Westshore Campus in Westlake will offer free testing on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Tests will start to be taken at 11 a.m. for all four days.
Individuals must be in line by 2 p.m. to receive a test.
There is no appointment necessary, but testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
You must bring a government-issued ID with your name and address to receive a test.
If you have health coverage, are asked to bring your insurance card.
Test results will be given over the phone within approximately one week of taking the test.
However, test results could take longer to report due to the high-volume of tests being done.
