Westlake: Section of Hilliard Blvd. to close Sunday morning for Run Santa Run 5K (video)

A stretch of Crocker Road southbound will be one lane during the 5K, Westlake police said in a Facebook post.

By Avery Williams | December 13, 2020 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated December 13 at 10:37 AM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Santa lookalikes will take to the streets for a Sunday morning 5K in Crocker Park.

The 5K starts at 9:30 a.m.

Westlake police announced traffic changes so the slew of Santas can stay safe.

A Facebook post from Westlake police said the traffic changes will continue until around 11:30 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to practice caution or take an alternative route if possible.

The annual Run Santa Run 5K is made possible through a partnership between Market Square and GCXC Racing.

Participants are encouraged to don their Santa best.

A release said participants will receive a gift bag with a race T-shirt, hat, bag, face mask, neck gaiter, chip time and other awards at the end of the 5K.

