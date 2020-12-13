Westlake: Section of Hilliard Blvd. to close Sunday morning for Run Santa Run 5K (video)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Santa lookalikes will take to the streets for a Sunday morning 5K in Crocker Park.
The 5K starts at 9:30 a.m.
Westlake police announced traffic changes so the slew of Santas can stay safe.
A Facebook post from Westlake police said the traffic changes will continue until around 11:30 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to practice caution or take an alternative route if possible.
The annual Run Santa Run 5K is made possible through a partnership between Market Square and GCXC Racing.
Participants are encouraged to don their Santa best.
A release said participants will receive a gift bag with a race T-shirt, hat, bag, face mask, neck gaiter, chip time and other awards at the end of the 5K.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.