50-year-old man missing and endangered, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 50-year-old missing, endangered man.
Police said Matthew J. Eiseman was last seen by his mother at his home on Landseer Road in Cleveland.
His mother told police she hasn’t seen him since around 9 a.m. on Friday.
Eiseman’s mother told police he left for a trip to Lewistown, Penn. on Saturday and hasn’t been answering his phone.
Eiseman was last seen wearing a gray suit with a yellow tie, according to a police report.
Police said Eiseman weighs 200 pounds and stands 6 foot 1 inches tall.
He has short brown hair and browns eyes, police said. He wears glasses.
Police said Eiseman is driving a 2000 Mercedes E350 with Ohio license plate HYK-7992.
