22-year-old woman dies after shooting on city’s East side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman dies after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s East side, Cleveland Police said.
Police responded to the 1430 block of East 176th Street for a woman shot. Police said the victim was found in the driver’s seat of her vehicle parked in the street. Officers performed first aid until the arrival of EMS who continued care and took the victim to University Hospitals where was pronounced dead.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation. Detectives interviewed several people, no witness to the incident. This matter remains under investigation.
The incident happened shortly before 3 Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.