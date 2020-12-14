‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons receives prison sentence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 33-year-old man shot by police in Dec. 2020 in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons received his sentence Wednesday in United States federal court.

Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force across several states.

Steelyard Commons crime scene (Source: WOIO)

The Pennsylvania man will now spend 13.5 years behind bars, according to the Department of Justice, after pleading guilty to the following charges:

assaulting federal law enforcement officers

brandishing a firearm

being a felon in possession of a firearm

Officials said authorities shot Taylor when he pointed a gun at task force members trying to take him into custody.

Taylor recovered from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center, and no officers were injured.

“This defendant chose to put the lives of innocent people and federal law enforcement officers in danger rather than face his own arrest. Thankfully, due to the swift and courageous response of the officers, lives were saved that day.”

Taylor, who was wanted for a parole violation related to a burglary charge, was considered a “violent fugitive”, according to officials.