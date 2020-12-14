$75,000 bond set for ‘violent fugitive’ shot by police at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man shot in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons by members of the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Dewayne Taylor was shot just before noon on Dec. 11 after being tracked by the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force across several states.
Officials said Taylor was shot when he pointed a gun at task force members trying to take him into custody.
Taylor, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, recovered from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.
No officers were injured.
Taylor, who was wanted for a parole violation related to a burglary charge, was considered a “violent fugitive”, according to officials.
Before Friday’s shooting, members of the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force located Taylor in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 4.
Taylor is accused pointing a gun at officers in New Mexico before fleeing.
Taylor is being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $75, 000 bond.
