Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland for Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 14, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 9:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are on their home turf as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in the flexed Monday Night Football game.

Cleveland’s 9-3 record is two wins ahead of their AFC North competitor whose 7-5 standing puts them in third place for the division.

The Browns rank second behind Pittsburgh who leads the division with their 11-2 record.

Before the Browns even scored, the 12,000 fans in FirstEnergy stadium were roaring over this gadget play with WR Jarvis Landry throwing it to RB Nick Chubb:

Chubb then first put the Browns on the board with a seven-yard run just under six minutes into the game.

Baltimore responded with a 5-yard touchdown of their own by QB Lamar Jackson with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.

A failed 39-yard field goal attempt by K Cody Parkey kept the Browns at 7-7 going into the second quarter.

