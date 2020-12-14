Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland for Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns are on their home turf as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in the flexed Monday Night Football game.
Cleveland’s 9-3 record is two wins ahead of their AFC North competitor whose 7-5 standing puts them in third place for the division.
The Browns rank second behind Pittsburgh who leads the division with their 11-2 record.
Before the Browns even scored, the 12,000 fans in FirstEnergy stadium were roaring over this gadget play with WR Jarvis Landry throwing it to RB Nick Chubb:
Chubb then first put the Browns on the board with a seven-yard run just under six minutes into the game.
Baltimore responded with a 5-yard touchdown of their own by QB Lamar Jackson with just over three minutes left in the first quarter.
A failed 39-yard field goal attempt by K Cody Parkey kept the Browns at 7-7 going into the second quarter.
