Chronic Wasting Disease detected in wild deer in Wyandot County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A deer taken on private property in Wyandot County had Chronic Wasting Disease, according to a press release from the Ohio Division of Natural Resources.
This is the first time the fatal neurological disease has been detected in Ohio’s wild herd.
The Division of Wildlife will increase surveillance within the 10-mile radius of where the deer that tested positive was taken, according to the release.
Hunters who harvest deer in Wyandot County during the remaining deer season will be contacted to obtain disease samples.
The disease has been detected in 26 states and four Canadian provinces, according to the release.
Although, according to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans, hunters should take precautions when handling and processing harvested deer.
The Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory will test deer harvested in the state for a small fee.
Call 614-728-6220 for more information.
