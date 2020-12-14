2 Cleveland residents carjacked while selling a PlayStation game in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men are on the loose after a carjacking from the parking lot of the Indian Hills Senior Community Apartments on E. 191st Street Saturday morning.
According to Euclid police, two Cleveland residents were sitting in their vehicle around 11:30 a.m. to conduct an Offer Up sale of a PlayStation game.
While they were in the car, three men approached and two got into the back seat.
Once inside the victim’s car, the men pulled out guns and demanded cash and cell phones.
After forcing the victims outside the car, the suspects drove away in their vehicle.
Detectives are still investigating and the car remains missing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.