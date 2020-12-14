Coronavirus vaccine shipped across U.S.; report says some Ohio healthcare workers will get vaccine today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - 20 to 30 healthcare workers at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center will receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday morning, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The workers will be among the first group of people in the state to receive the vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration approved Saturday.
Health care workers and people living in group settings are among the first people set to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
FedEx and UPS began delivering three million doses of the vaccine to 150 distribution centers nationwide Sunday.
Gov. Mike DeWine said earlier this month Ohio will receive 98,000 doses of the vaccine in this initial shipment.
The Cleveland Clinic’s Main Campus and MetroHealth’s Main Campus were selected as two of ten Ohio hospitals chosen to receive direct shipments of the vaccine.
Cleveland Clinic told 19 News last week they have a freezer farm ready to store the vaccine at the required super-cold temperatures.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.