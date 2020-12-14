Driver throws ‘white, powdery substance’ onto road, leads East Cleveland police on high speed chase

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A failed traffic stop in East Cleveland Sunday night turned into a pursuit that ended with the car crashing through an electric pole and a passenger set to be taken to Cuyahoga County Jail.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, East Cleveland police attempted to stop a red Pontiac Grand Am that was driving recklessly with no headlights and fake plates near Euclid Avenue and Lee Boulevard.
The driver did not stop and instead drove away from police slowly down Terrace Road.
Once the driver reached Euclid Avenue, another police agency joined the pursuit.
That’s when the driver threw what East Cleveland police described as “a bag of a white, powdery substance” onto the road from his car.
According to East Cleveland police, the Grand Am hit a vehicle at Euclid Avenue and Highland Road.
When officers again attempted to pull the car over, the driver reserved, hitting an East Cleveland police cruiser before driving away.
The car was driving at 90 miles per hour at Euclid Avenue and Tungsten Road when the driver lost control, rolling the car multiple times before traveling through an electric pole, East Cleveland police said.
Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the car. They suffered minor injuries.
Police discovered the female passenger of the vehicle had an active felony warrant with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and will be taken to Cuyahoga County Jail after receiving medical treatment.
