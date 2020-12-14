Euclid police ask public to ID an armed robbery suspect

Euclid police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint. (Source: AP)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 4:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a store on Lake Shore Boulevard at gunpoint.

The suspect entered the Dollar General in the 22000 block of Lake Shore Boulevard on December 4 around 9 p.m., according to a police Facebook post.

The suspect is a slender 25-year-old with long locs. He was dressed in black with tan boots, according to the post.

Police ask anyone with information to call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #20-07622 to help identify this suspect.

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

