Euclid police ask public to ID an armed robbery suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a store on Lake Shore Boulevard at gunpoint.
The suspect entered the Dollar General in the 22000 block of Lake Shore Boulevard on December 4 around 9 p.m., according to a police Facebook post.
The suspect is a slender 25-year-old with long locs. He was dressed in black with tan boots, according to the post.
Police ask anyone with information to call Euclid detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report #20-07622 to help identify this suspect.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.