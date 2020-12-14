Gov. DeWine says Ohio’s first vaccine shipment has arrived: ‘It starts the process of the end’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine offered encouraging words on Monday morning in a brief statement as the state’s first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive.
“This really is the day we’ve been waiting for,” Gov. DeWine said. “It starts the process of ‘the end.”
The governor, who previously suggested the state’s first shipment would arrive on or around Dec. 15, said the initial vaccine doses arrived Monday morning to two of the 10 pre-designated hospital sites for distribution.
Health care workers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who work directly with COVID-19 patients will begin to be administered the vaccine on Monday morning.
The eight other hospitals will receive approximately 975 doses beginning Tuesday.
As of Monday morning, the Department of Health said 7,492 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 562,727 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
