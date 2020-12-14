Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and blustery today; temperatures in the 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Area of low pressure is tracking across the Carolinas this morning. A weak cold front will roll through northeast Ohio today. This air mass will get a little colder as a result. It will also be a blustery day. The snow associated with the low to our southeast will miss us. I’m going to go with a mostly cloudy sky across the area today. Temperatures won’t be able to warm much. We will be in the mid 30s this afternoon. A west to northwest wind at 10-20 mph. Some breaks in the clouds will happen this evening, but then low clouds fill in again overnight. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees by early tomorrow morning.
