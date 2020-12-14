Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns on Wednesday, chilly in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front moved across northern Ohio today, hence the falling temperatures and the gusty winds.
Winds will relax in many inland areas this evening, but along the lakeshore, expect winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph.
It’s going to be cold and blustery during the Browns game.
If you’re one of the lucky few attending, bundle up!
Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 20s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be a quiet and chilly day, with highs in the low 30s and mostly cloudy skies.
Our next opportunity for snow will arrive on Wednesday.
Snow showers will move in during the afternoon hours.
Snow may mix with a little rain initially, but it will quickly change over to all snow.
I am concerned that Wednesday evening’s commute will feature reduced visibility and snow-coated roads.
Overall, accumulation will be light, and this snowfall event will be much less high impact than the snow we experienced earlier in the month.
We’re forecasting an inch or less for most areas.
The only exception will be communities close to the OH/PA state line, where we may see around two inches.
