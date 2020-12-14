Ohio nursing homes prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With the vaccine now arriving in Ohio, 19 News looked into the timeline for when local nursing homes will receive it.
“The residents have just been remarkable through this whole thing. But it has been a very long road for them, and they’re anxious like the rest of us for it to be over,” Sandy Skerda explained.
Sandy Skerda is the executive director of the Eliza Jennings Renaissance retirement campus.
She told 19 News this is the beginning of the process for nursing homes.
The Renaissance campus has facilities for independent living, assisted living, and senior citizens who need 24-hour care.
Most nursing homes haven’t received an exact date for the vaccine arrival, but Skerda said they’ve already been in touch with Walgreens, their pharmacy partner.
“They’ll bring clinics right out to our renaissance campus. We do know that it’s likely to be three clinics spaced three weeks apart,” Skerda added.
Skerda said they asked for about 600 of the two-dose vaccine for both all of their residents and healthcare workers.
She said it’s unclear if they will receive that many in the first batch.
As for their distribution, Skerda said they’ll follow any CDC guidelines, but if their decision is left of to administrators, they have a priority list.
“We would vaccinate the residents in our nursing home and assisted living first and then the staff in those areas and then expand it out.”
Skerda told 19 News she understands some people will choose not to get vaccinated. For those who do, the hope is after they receive both doses, per CDC guidelines, they’ll be able to have visitors once again.
