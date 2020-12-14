Ohio reports single-day spike of 59 COVID-19 deaths and 7,875 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 7,551 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 570,602 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided remarks on Monday afternoon as the first COVID-19 immunizations begin in the front-line health care workers across the state.
The 24-hour increase of 7,875 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 59 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 48,135 total cases and 579 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 32,264 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 5,209 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
