Parent facing charges after renting party bus for kid’s 14th birthday party, Mt. Healthy police say

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A party bus rented for a teen’s 14th birthday party ended with about 60 juveniles being stranded in the Hilltop Shopping Center, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, officers on patrol in the area saw a “large unmarked bus” go into the shopping center’s parking lot. Once stopped, the bus unloaded around 60 juveniles, police say.
Several fights between the teens broke out and officers had to call for assistance, according to the Mt. Healthy police Facebook post.
Police say one of the teens even tried punching an officer.
The driver of the bus refused to let the 60 some odd teens back on board and took off from the scene, police say. Officers ordered the kids to contact their parents to get a ride home.
Mt. Healthy police found out one of the parents rented the party bus for a teen’s 14th birthday, the Facebook post reads. Officers also found out an invite to the party was posted on social media allowing for anyone to come, according to police.
The parent responsible for this has been identified and will be charged with violating Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders, police say. Mt. Healthy also has its own curfew, which says any minor under the age of 14 cannot stay in or upon a public place within the city between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to police.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.