Residents in one Euclid Neighborhood are concerned about not getting their mail on time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donna Blankschaen is stressed out.
“I don’t need any more charges on my bills with late fees,” she said.
Her frustration centers around her mail.
She says since August, her mail is constantly not being delivered on time in her Euclid neighborhood.
Blankschaen added that two other neighbors are also having the same issue.
She said her bills aren’t being paid on time and told 19 News how she’s doing damage control.
“I just call them ahead of time because I know what date my bills are due so I do it ahead of time,” Blankschaen added.
She said she’s reached out to the Post office on Noble Road but just hears an automatic recording where she’s asked to leave her information.
Blankschaen says using the Coronavirus as an excuse is just not cutting it anymore.
“The thing is is that we’ve known we’ve known about covid since the beginning of the year & the holiday season is the same every year I think they should’ve made other arrangement putting on more help especially this time of the year,” she said.
She’s afraid of missing a payment and being hit with fees that are not her fault.
“So I’m not charged with a late fee or an interest none of us need that,” Blankschaen said.
We went to the Noble branch of the USPS office and spoke to the manager in person about this delay that Blankschaen and her neighbors are going through.
We also gave them her information.
They called her right after and said they’d be “monitoring her mail.”
