Short-lived Google outage affects virtual learning in Northeast Ohio schools

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A brief worldwide outage affecting Google made logging in to online learning impossible for students in Northeast Ohio.
The outage happened just after 7 a.m. and affected programs including Gmail, Google Classroom, Google Drive, and YouTube.
Several local school districts rely on Google Classroom for virtual learning.
Nordonia Schools Superintendent Joe Clark called for “the COVID version of a snow day” when the outage first started, before Google went back online and learning could resume.
Other schools encouraged students to log back on now that applications are working again.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, acknowledged the platform outages.
A dashboard provided by Google shows all programs are back up and running just before 8 a.m.
