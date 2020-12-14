Some Cleveland bars throw penalty flag to Browns game curfew exemption when they must still close at 10 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some local bars and the football fans who love them are throwing the penalty flag on Gov. DeWine’s decision to exempt the Browns from his 10 p.m. curfew, while keeping it in effect everywhere else and still mandating an early end to alcohol sales at surrounding businesses.
On Thursday, DeWine issued a variance for sports that allows fans to attend night games that are guaranteed or likely to run past the previously established curfew.
“It’s ridiculous that they’re allowed to keep having fans, around 12,000 people, and we’re can’t have one [customer]. It’s not fair to restaurants and bars,” said John Hitterman, a manager at Johnny’s Downtown which also operates Johnny’s Little Bar.
The bar and restaurant at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and West 6th Street downtown are popular among Browns fans before and after games.
“I feel bad for the local bars here that are missing out on a lot of money. There’s big money generated from Monday night games,” said Browns fan Mike Lorince, who was on his way to Johnny’s Little Bar before going to the game.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and it’s kind of sad we can’t get out there and celebrate,” he said.
DeWine cited the strict safety protocols in place at large stadiums when he issued the variance.
“The biggest risk from these games is not the spectators who will be attending the games and following the safety protocols,” he acknowledged.
But DeWine did not point the finger at bars, either.
Instead, he expressed concern over home parties.
“Fans not attending the game in person who may have that urge to gather with friends and watch these games inside, without following the mask and social distancing protocol ... frankly that is where our biggest worry is,” he said.
The curfew has been extended through January 2nd.
