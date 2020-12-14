Woman arrested after sudden death of man in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested 50-year-old Wendi Clark in connection with the sudden death of a 61-year-old man found unresponsive by EMS early Sunday morning.
According to Akron police, there was a fight at a residence in the 200 block of East Lods Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
EMS arrived on scene before police and treated the 61-year-old man, who was eventually taken to the hospital and pronounced dead hours later.
Police said Clark tried to stop EMS from treating the victim and interfered with both EMS and police at the scene.
Clark was detained and taken to the police station for questioning.
She was charged with Obstructing Official Business and Domestic Violence and was taken to the Summit County Jail after her arrest.
Detectives are still investigating what happened leading up to the victim’s death.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the victim, whose identity has not yet been released.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.