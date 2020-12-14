Woman rescued after being stranded overnight along the river at a Painesville Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A women was rescued Saturday after falling from the cliffs along the river at a Painesville park.
She spent the night trapped along the shoreline.
On Saturday shortly before 1 p.m., a man called 911 to report cries for help from the Grand River area at Painesville Recreation Park just to the east of SR 20, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
Painesville police searched the high cliff area above the river for the person calling for help.
They located a 26-year-old woman who had fallen about 75 feet from the cliff area and was stranded at the shoreline surrounded by fast-moving water, according to the post.
The Painesville City fire department used water rescue units to reach the stranded victim, who was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
