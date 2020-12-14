Zack Bruell Restaurant Group will independently deliver food during holidays to avoid third party couriers

“We just want to make sure that deliveries are not too far away from the greater Cleveland area. If we are delivering more than 20 minutes away from University Circle we will charge a minimal fee depending on how far we have to travel,” a representative said. “This is the first year we are offering Holiday delivery due to the current situation with COVID-19. Plus all Zack Bruell restaurants offer curbside service. Anything from the menu is available for pick-up.”