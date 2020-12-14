Zack Bruell Restaurant Group will independently deliver food during holidays to avoid third party couriers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Zack Bruell Restaurant Group is offering free delivery for holiday meals this season to avoid using price markups and middlemen.
All employees are taking Covid-19 precautions and will be masked.
“We decided to deliver for free due to the added costs from delivery options for restaurants such as Door Dash, Grub Hub, taking a huge percentage away from the restaurants and our guests. The markups can be up to 49% higher than if you bought a meal in one of our restaurants. We want to give our guests an opportunity to dine in with the convenience of one of our employees bringing Zack’s food to your door,” a representative said.
Orders must be placed 48 hours prior to delivery.
“We just want to make sure that deliveries are not too far away from the greater Cleveland area. If we are delivering more than 20 minutes away from University Circle we will charge a minimal fee depending on how far we have to travel,” a representative said. “This is the first year we are offering Holiday delivery due to the current situation with COVID-19. Plus all Zack Bruell restaurants offer curbside service. Anything from the menu is available for pick-up.”
Call 216-296-3440 or email Kim.Paradise-Adelstein@ZackBruell.com to place an order.
