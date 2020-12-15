Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth to receive shipments of coronavirus vaccine Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Nine months after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ohio, shipments of Pfizer’s recently approved vaccine will reach Cleveland.
Tuesday, Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth are each set to receive 975 doses of the vaccine, which must be stored in ultra low freezers.
MetroHealth said it will begin administering vaccines Wednesday.
Monday, six front line workers at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center were the first people in the state to get vaccinated.
People living or working in nursing homes will also receive vaccinations soon.
Gov. Mike DeWine said 5-10 nursing homes will start vaccinating workers and/or residents Friday.
DeWine has identified healthcare workers, EMS first responders, and people living in congregate settings (including nursing homes) as among the first people to get the vaccines.
The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use Sunday.
