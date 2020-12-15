246 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland; 2 new deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were 348 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 15,862 confirmed cases citywide.
The number of deaths in the city due to the virus rose up by two to 177, according to a city press release.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from 10 to over 80 years old.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of December 15, there are 529,408 confirmed cases and 7,054 fatalities throughout the state individuals were not from Cleveland.
Health officials reported more than 16.6515.3 million confirmed cases and 302,689 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.