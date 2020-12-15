Don’t fall for scams claiming to help Ohioans to front of line for COVID-19 vaccine, attorney general warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general is warning residents not to fall for coronavirus vaccine-related scams as distribution begins throughout the state.
“A single dose of information can vaccinate you against fraud,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.
The state’s attorney general said residents could begin to see scammers impersonating vaccine providers, claiming to need personal information in order to “jump to the front of the line” for an immunization against the coronavirus.
Attorney General Yost also said he expects to see fraudulent “passports” for sale showing that a person has received two doses of the vaccine in order for access to be granted into bars, restaurants, and other public areas.
“Do not fall for these scams.”
Communications could come through email, by phone, on social media, or through postal mail, the attorney general’s office said.
Recommendations from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on how to avoid potential coronavirus and vaccine-related scams include:
- Verify any vaccine-related information with legitimate news reports. Double-check any new “too-good-to-be-true” news or claims. You may wish to consider contacting your family doctor, your local health department or the statewide Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 call center (1-833-427-5634) to check on issues you are unsure about.
- Look for some of the red flags of a scam, such as being asked to wire money or send a prepaid money card or gift card to a stranger; being pressured to act immediately; or being told to buy a product or service where the company refuses to provide any information in writing. Also look out if you’re asked to keep conversations a secret.
- You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency. You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.
- No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.
Potential scams can be reported online or by calling 800-282-0515.
