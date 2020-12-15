Former East Cleveland mayor faces federal charges for obstructing justice in his fraud, bribery case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former mayor of East Cleveland, Gary Norton, now faces federal charges of obstructing justice in a fraud and bribery case.
According to court documents obtained by 19 News investigators, Norton was a defendant in the fraud and bribery case.
FBI Agents say they told him not to discuss the case with anyone but his attorney after they interviewed him in May of 2017.
The documents say that in September of 2018, however, Norton did tell someone else about the case and did “corruptly endeavor to influence, obstruct and impede” in the cases.
Vanessa Veals is separately indicted, facing the same charge as Norton.
Court records indicate she worked for the city of East Cleveland and was also connected to Norton’s fraud and bribery case.
Agents allege that Veals is the one Norton told about the interview with the FBI. She’s accused of telling someone else at city hall before deleting emails and communication she had with Norton.
This is a developing story. Depend on 19 News for updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.