Grand jury indicts Akron 19-year-old accused of shooting at 2 boys playing basketball (video)

By Julia Tullos | December 15, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 1:50 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury has indicted a 19-year-old man accused of shooting at two young boys playing basketball outside.

Tyler Duncan is facing charges of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.

Akron police said on Oct. 11, Duncan shot at Markeise Smith, 15, and Alex Young, 11, in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street.

Neither were injured.

Police said Duncan was speeding down the street and Smith yelled at him to slow down.

Duncan then allegedly stopped his car and fired three shots at the boys.

Akron police said DNA and other evidence linked Duncan to the crime.

