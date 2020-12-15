LeBron James Family Foundation to open new community space on location of The Tangier in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) announced Tuesday it’s opening a multi-purpose community space on what used to be The Tangier in Akron.
The space, which will be called House Three Thirty after Akron’s area code, will provide resources to help I PROMISE families and community members access financial health information.
House Three Thirty will also house a sports complex and an indoor space for large gatherings.
“I’m excited to open a space that puts everything we want to offer them under one roof,” James said. “From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs. I can’t wait to see this come to life.”
Other planned amenities include retail space, a coffee bar, fast casual dining, lounge, private card room, ice cream parlor, and a cabaret.
I PROMISE program serves more than 1,500 of Akron’s most vulnerable students and their families through a school and transitional housing.
The LJFF said it plans to open House Three Thirty in 2022.
