Lordstown Motors reaches service deal with Camping World

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lordstown Motors hopes to have their all electric pickup trucks, named Endurance, on the production lines by the 4th quarter of 2021, and now one of the lingering questions about the future of the Endurance has been answered.
Lordstown Motors and Camping World have an entered an agreement that will have the RV giant handling all the service needs of Endurance consumers.
Steve Burns is the CEO of Lordstown Motors and said the two companies have been talking for months to work out the deal.
“They cater to a lot of people who drive pickup trucks. They are very adept at, say someone is stranded on a mountain in an RV, to get somebody to them,” Burns said.
The Endurance, Lordstown Motors claims, is the first electric hub motor pickup truck that will enter the market and should be on the production line in the 4th quarter of 2021.
Marcus Lemonis is the CEO of Camping World . He came away impressed with the leadership team at Lordstown Motors and saw the fit as a natural.
Camping World offers nationwide service to its customers and their technicians will start training soon on the Endurance.
“We both agree that it is important for consumers both on the commercial side and potentially on the retail side to understand how their purchase is going to be supported,” Lemonis said.
Both men hope that the partnership will continue to develop and Lemonis hopes someday soon they are working together on an electric RV.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.