Man shot to death while sitting in car on city’s West side, Cleveland detectives say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting that took place on the city’s West side.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 5 p.m. on Monday near the intersection West 55th Street and Lawn Avenue, according to investigators.
A 37-year-old man was found at the scene in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
While canvassing, police learned that the victim was sitting in the vehicle while talking to another male who was outside of the car.
The male suspect outside of the car then pulled out a firearm and shot the 37-year-old victim, according to the report from Cleveland police.
No suspects have been identified and the incident remains under investigation.
