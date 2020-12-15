Need a free COVID-19 test? Get one at the Canton pop-up drive-thru on Wednesday

By Rachel Vadaj | December 15, 2020 at 9:17 PM EST - Updated December 15 at 9:17 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you in need of a free COVID-19 test?

There is a drive-up COVID-19 testing pop-up behind held on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

The testing will be held at the Stark County Fairgrounds at 305 Wertz Avenue NW in Canton.

Anyone older than 2-years-old can get a COVID-19 test at no-cost with no appointment, but you must bring a driver’s license or state ID for registration.

Masks are required at the drive-thru.

Here are instructions from Canton City Public Health on how to enter the drive-thru:

  1. Enter at Gate A (7th St. Entrance at north end of Fairgrounds)
  2. Traveling North on Wertz - stay in left lane to turn left at Gate A
  3. Traveling South on Wertz - stay in curb lane to turn right at Gate A
