Need a free COVID-19 test? Get one at the Canton pop-up drive-thru on Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you in need of a free COVID-19 test?
There is a drive-up COVID-19 testing pop-up behind held on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.
The testing will be held at the Stark County Fairgrounds at 305 Wertz Avenue NW in Canton.
Anyone older than 2-years-old can get a COVID-19 test at no-cost with no appointment, but you must bring a driver’s license or state ID for registration.
Masks are required at the drive-thru.
Here are instructions from Canton City Public Health on how to enter the drive-thru:
- Enter at Gate A (7th St. Entrance at north end of Fairgrounds)
- Traveling North on Wertz - stay in left lane to turn left at Gate A
- Traveling South on Wertz - stay in curb lane to turn right at Gate A
