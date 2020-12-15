New Ohio Department of Health dashboard to display up-to-date vaccine data

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health will soon be launching a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.
The governor made the announcement during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, explaining that the dashboard will display the number of people who have received coronavirus vaccinations in Ohio, sorted by demographic data and by county.
The dashboard will likely be similar to other methods used by the Ohio Department of Health to share datasets for testing, mortality metrics, and more.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived to Ohio on Monday with more expected to be received by the state’s 10 pre-positioned hospital sites on Tuesday.
