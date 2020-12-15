Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy today; temperatures low-mid 30s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is centered north of us keeping us dry today and tonight. The air mass remains pretty cold so it’s only lower to middle 30s for a high this afternoon. The wind is calmer, however, compared to yesterday. We have a northwest steering wind off of Lake Erie. This will keep feeding us with some lake effect clouds downwind of the lake. Low pressure is developing in Texas and there is widespread high clouds in place as well. This will give us a mostly cloudy sky today. I went with a cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by early tomorrow morning.