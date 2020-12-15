Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns Wednesday afternoon, 3″ to 5″ south and east of Canton

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - My, what an interesting weather forecast we have on our hands here.
There’s going to be a major Winter storm along the East Coast tomorrow, but here a little closer to home, we’re looking at more of a nuisance snow on Wednesday.
Widespread snow will move into northern Ohio from the south on Wednesday afternoon.
Places like Dover, New Philadelphia, and Wooster will see the snow before we see it up here in Cleveland.
Snow will overspread the entire area by the evening commute, making for a messy drive home from work.
Snow will continue through the night and into the early morning hours of your Thursday.
Accumulations will range from, generally, 1 to 2 inches in Akron, Mansfield, Wooster, Medina, and everywhere else north to the lakeshore.
Unlike many of our previous storms, the highest snowfall, in this case, will be south and east of the Canton area, where we may see up to 5″ of new snowfall.
Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuscarawas, Carroll, and Columbiana counties from 7:00 AM Wednesday to 7:00 AM Thursday.
Farther west and farther north, outside of the Advisory area, we’re looking at lower accumulation amounts.
Most of the snow will wind down by Thursday morning, but I do worry that a little patchy, light freezing drizzle may occur Thursday morning, making for some ice for the morning drive.
Please be careful out there.
We’re also monitoring for another wave of snow on Thursday afternoon, which could make for a slippery drive home on Thursday evening.
Friday will be much drier and quieter.
