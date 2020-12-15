Ohio reports single-day spike of 103 COVID-19 deaths and 8,755 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 7,654 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 579,357 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to hold a briefing on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. as more of the pre-selected hospitals across the state received the COVID-19 vaccine.
19 News will live stream the governor’s remarks.
The 24-hour increase of 8,755 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 103 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 49,849 total cases and 600 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 32,878 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 5,283 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
