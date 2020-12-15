Ohio State Highway Patrol unveils new tool to promote work zone safety

Columbus, Ohio (WOIO) - Work zones crashes becoming all to common on Ohio roadways.
Now, the Ohio State Highway Patrol created a new tool devoted to work zone safety and officials hope this will curb future accidents in construction areas.
In the last five years, there have been over 32-thousand crashes in Ohio work zones. A total of 126 people have been killed in those accidents. Highway patrol says that’s 126 people too many. A new dashboard is showing the important work that Ohio troopers are doing to make these work zones safer.
Accidents will happen. But inside road constructions zones, where signs are visible to drivers, they shouldn’t. “Even with the lower traffic volumes, there’s still a lot of risk to our people out there,” says Matt Bruning, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation. “We’re still, unfortunately, seeing close calls and crews being struck.”
Now, the highway patrol is giving a front-seat view of what troopers deal with everyday inside those work zones. The work zone dashboard offers statewide crash information. It also offers users to view counties and routes, along with an interactive map showing high-priority work zones.
“Ohio’s work zones are a top priority for the patrol, making sure that everyone has a safe driving and working environment,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, OSHP superintendent.
The dashboard also shows how troopers enforce work-zone violations... and also offer a bird’s eye view of the patrols aviation section, focusing on dangerous speeds and distracted driving in work zones.
Bruning says the increases in work zone related accidents are concerning, especially since road projects have been minimal.
“Why we’ve seen such a huge jump year after year is a mystery, honestly,” he said. “We haven’t been doing significant more work.”
As holiday travel continues, OSHP reminds anyone traveling to follow speed limits, buckle up, and never drive impaired or distracted - especially in work zones.
