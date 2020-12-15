Ohio woman loses thousands of dollars after scammers claim her identity was stolen

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Gretchen Lazar is out $4,000 after scammers sent her an email saying she bought something from Amazon.
She questioned the $5,000 purchase, so she called what she thought was customer service.
Instead, it was a con man who told her: “Your identity has been compromised.”
She was then transferred to a woman named “Ashley” who told her to buy gift cards that would give the credit back to her account.
So Lazar did what she was told, thinking it was the right thing.
She bought $4,000 worth of gift cards and gave their numbers from the back to Ashley.
The next day she didn’t see any credit back in her account.
The scammers had the audacity to call her again and tell her to purchase more gift cards.
Lazar was furious and let them have it.
“I know it’s a scam, and I just said I don’t really know how you sleep at night … pass that on to Ashley,” she said.
Sue McConnell from the Better Business Bureau wants to get the word out about this new scam making the rounds.
“If you get a text or email or a call from someone claiming to be from amazon & they are telling you that there’s been a problem with your account do not give them any information do not make any decisions,” McConnell said.
Lazar is embarrassed about what happened but wants to make sure people are careful going forward.
“It’s just something, you know I said I’m gonna swallow my pride get it on tv maybe some of these things won’t happen to them,” Lazar said.
Unfortunately, in the end, Lazar will not get her money back.
But she knows next time she won’t fall for something like this ever again.
