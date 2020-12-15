Ohio’s health departments to receive COVID-19 vaccine in upcoming week to start immunizing next group of eligible individuals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Tuesday that the local-level health departments will begin receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Once distributed, the health departments will immunize certain individuals, such as first responders and patients or staff members at congregate care facilities, under Ohio’s Phase 1A of the vaccination program.
“Local health departments should coordinate the vaccinating of congregate care residents and staff, such as those at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who are not enrolled in the federal long-term care pharmacy programs or are not registered as providers themselves,” Gov. DeWine said on Tuesday.
Other health providers who may not be directly involved with COVID-19 patient care should also begin to receive the vaccine, Gov. DeWine suggested.
The state’s 10 hospitals sites pre-selected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were distributed initial dose shipments on Monday and Tuesday.
