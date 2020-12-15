Priority given to patients as Cleveland VA gets first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center has received nearly 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The facility is one of 37 VA hospitals throughout the country to receive the vaccine.
Priority will be given to residential long-term patients and front line caregivers.
“This is a huge step for us combating the pandemic,” said the VA’s vaccine coordinator Brett Carroll. “It’s a big day not only for our staff here, but also for our veterans.”
In the first wave, delivered Tuesday morning, the facility received 2,925 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The facility said its ability to store large quantities of the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures played a role in being selected.
Unlike many hospitals, the emphasis on vaccinations is being placed on patients.
“It’s really important for our veterans. Those who are in our long-term care facilities haven’t really had any visitors for a long time,” Carroll said.
Once they get vaccinated, they’ll be able to start bringing some visitors in to see them.
“There was definitely an energy as we walked [the vaccine] from the loading dock to our pharmacy,” Carroll added. “A lot of people doing a lot of work. We’ve been talking about it for a long time. There are things that have been set up over the last week for both employees and veterans and that’s no small feat. It’s been a great team effort.”
Hope on the horizon.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.